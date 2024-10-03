Potential buyer interested in Camp nursing home

A family-run nursing home company is said to be interested in buying a beleaguered nursing home on the Dingle peninsula.

That's according to the CEO of a trade association for the nursing home sector The Alliance, Shane Scanlan.

The HSE took interim charge of Aperee Living Camp, also known as Ocean View, on the 11th September.

It followed a decision by HIQA to cancel the registration of Ocean View Care Home Camp LTD as an approved provider of residential care, due to longstanding concerns.

The owners of Riada Care Ltd, the Gavigan family, are said to have visited the Camp home several times in the past few weeks.

Shane Scanlan says a sale could take three months, and any new owner will have to address fire safety issues:

Radio Kerry News has approached for Riada Care Ltd for comment.