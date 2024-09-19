Advertisement
Calls for HSE to pause transfer of Camp nursing home residents to allow time to find private investor

Sep 19, 2024 13:25 By radiokerrynews
The HSE needs to pause the transfer of residents from Ocean View Nursing Home in Camp, to allow time to find a private investor.

That’s according to CEO of The Alliance – Support Nursing Homes Shane Scanlan, who visited the facility yesterday.

The HSE took interim charge of Aperee Living Camp, also known as Ocean View, last week.

This followed a decision by HIQA to cancel the registration of Ocean View Care Home Camp LTD as an approved provider of residential care, due to longstanding concerns.

Yesterday the HSE confirmed alternative arrangements are being made for residents of Ocean View to be cared for at other nursing homes; it says this is its duty as set out in the Health Act.

Shane Scanlan called for time, as he’s aware of someone who is interested in acquiring the nursing home:

