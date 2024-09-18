HSE confirms arrangements being made for Camp nursing home residents to be cared for at other facilities

The HSE says it is making alternative arrangements for residents of Ocean View Nursing Home to be cared for at other nursing homes.

The HSE took interim charge of Aperee Living Camp, also known as Ocean View last week.

This followed a decision by HIQA to cancel the registration of Ocean View Care Home Camp LTD as an approved provider of residential care, due to longstanding concerns.

The HSE says since it became the temporary provider of care at Ocean View Camp, they’ve prioritised the safety, welfare and wellbeing of residents.

The say they’ve met with residents and their families, and are committed to keeping residents, families and staff updated.

The HSE also says it continues to engage with HIQA and the owners of the nursing home.

The HSE adds it’s duty, as set out in Section 64.4 of the Health Act, is to identify alternative arrangements for the care of residents.

The Health Service Executive says it’s now working with residents and their families to make alternative arrangements for their care at other registered facilities, both public and private nursing homes.

A HSE team is on site to support residents in making their choice of alternative placements.

Some new placements have already been identified in other facilities which meet the needs of a number of residents, and the HSE says it will continue to work with residents and their families to identify other placements.

The HSE says it understands this is a difficult time for residents, their families and for staff, and they wish to assure everyone that their focus is protecting the welfare of the residents at this private nursing home.

They add their team is working on site to support residents, and we will continue to provide this level of support, adding they thank residents, their families and the team at Ocean View for their understanding and for working with them.