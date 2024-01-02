Advertisement
Postmortem due to take place at UHK into man found dead in North Kerry dwelling 

Jan 2, 2024 07:49 By radiokerrynews
Postmortem due to take place at UHK into man found dead in North Kerry dwelling 
A postmortem is due to take place today into the remains of a man who may have been dead for several months prior to his body being discovered.

The body of the man, who's believed to be in his sixties, was found in a house near Duagh on Saturday.

It's believed his body may have been there for some time.

Foul play is not suspected.

The postmortem is due to be carried out at University Hospital Kerry today (Tuesday).

Gardaí say the results of the autopsy will determine the course of their investigation.

