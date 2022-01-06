Advertisement
Post-primary schools reporting up to 50% absence rate across the county

Jan 6, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Schools are reporting up to a 50% absence rate across the county today, the first day back after the Christmas break.
Post-primary schools under the remit of the Kerry Education and Training Board, recorded an absence of 48% of students, while an average of seven teachers per school were out, directly related to Covid-19.
Kerry ETB also says an average of three special needs assistants per school remained at home.
One voluntary secondary school, outside of the ETB remit, recorded a 32% absence of students while 20% of staff were at home isolating.
Another voluntary secondary school also recorded a 20% staff absence and a 44% student absence.
St Pat's Secondary School in Castleisland had two teachers and one SNA out while 32% of students were marked absent.
The Department of Education says it expects to have official figures for absentees across the county next week.
