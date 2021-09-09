Post mortems being carried out on three people who died in Lixnaw double murder-suicide

Post-mortem examinations are being carried out this afternoon on three people who died in a double murder-suicide in north Kerry.

Gardai say the results of the exams will determine the course of their investigation into what happened in Lixnaw on Tuesday night.

The bodies of 56-year-old Eileen O'Sullivan, her partner Mossie, and their 24-year-old son Jamie were found at the family home.

Gardai are still working to determine a motive, with a criminal investigation ongoing.

The Taoiseach says gun ownership legislation needs to be evaluated following the double murder suicide in north Kerry.

The tragedy comes less than a year after the Kanturk murder suicide case.

Michael Martin says Government will need to reflect on the issue.