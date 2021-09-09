Advertisement
News

Post mortems being carried out on three people who died in Lixnaw double murder-suicide

Sep 9, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Post mortems being carried out on three people who died in Lixnaw double murder-suicide Post mortems being carried out on three people who died in Lixnaw double murder-suicide
Gardaí cordon off scene where three people died in a murder suicide. September 8th, 2021
Share this article

Post-mortem examinations are being carried out this afternoon on three people who died in a double murder-suicide in north Kerry.

Gardai say the results of the exams will determine the course of their investigation into what happened in Lixnaw on Tuesday night.

The bodies of 56-year-old Eileen O'Sullivan, her partner Mossie, and their 24-year-old son Jamie were found at the family home.

Advertisement

Gardai are still working to determine a motive, with a criminal investigation ongoing.

Meanwhile,

The Taoiseach says gun ownership legislation needs to be evaluated following the double murder suicide in north Kerry.

Advertisement

The tragedy comes less than a year after the Kanturk murder suicide case.

Michael Martin says Government will need to reflect on the issue.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus