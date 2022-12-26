Advertisement
News

Post-mortem examination due to take place later today following fatal house fire in Glenflesk

Dec 26, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Post-mortem examination due to take place later today following fatal house fire in Glenflesk Post-mortem examination due to take place later today following fatal house fire in Glenflesk
Share this article

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today on the remains of a man who died in a house fire in Glenflesk.

The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a house fire in Glenflesk this morning.

Advertisement

A man’s body was recovered from the premises and remains at the scene; the coroner has been notified.

Gardai say a post mortem will direct the course of any investigation and a technical investigation of the scene will be conducted.

It’s understood the post-mortem examination will take place later today.

Advertisement

Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus