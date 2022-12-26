Post-mortem examination due to take place later today following fatal house fire in Glenflesk

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today on the remains of a man who died in a house fire in Glenflesk.

The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a house fire in Glenflesk this morning.

A man’s body was recovered from the premises and remains at the scene; the coroner has been notified.

Gardai say a post mortem will direct the course of any investigation and a technical investigation of the scene will be conducted.

It’s understood the post-mortem examination will take place later today.

Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.