The poor weather is creating difficulties in the search on Mount Brandon for missing hiker Sebastian Yaworski.

The 46-year-old man was last seen at the summit of the West Kerry mountain on Sunday afternoon, and his car was seen in the Faha car park on Tuesday.

The search has involved Kerry Mountain Rescue, Dingle Coast Guard, the Search and Rescue Dog Association, and the Coast Guard helicopter.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team have also thanked locals for their support and hospitality throughout the week.