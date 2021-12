A plaque is to be unveiled in an east Kerry village today to mark the 125th anniversary of the Moving Bog Disaster.

All eight members of the Donnelly family died in Gneeveguilla after their home was engulfed in a landslide on December 28th in 1896.A commemorative plaque will be unveiled in the Old Chapel Cemetery Rathmore where five of the family members are buried. Three of the children were never found.

Local history society Cumann Luachra will host the event which begins at 3pm.