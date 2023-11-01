Plans submitted for Cahersiveen eco-friendly tourism accommodation

Plans have been submitted to Kerry County Council for a new eco-sustainable tourism development in Cahersiveen.

SivEco Resorts Co. plans on replacing an existing derelict building on a green field site at Bridge Street with a 13-unit solar powered eco-lodge.

The site will consist of six two-bedroom houses and seven four-bed houses, with a total of 40 bedrooms.

Plans include a new access road, a solar energy bike shelter, rainwater harvesting, and a car free zone for regenerative tourism.

A decision is due on the case on November 26th.