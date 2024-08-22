Plans for hotel in landmark Tralee town centre buildings

Plans have been unveiled to convert the historic former Caball’s toyshop and Kerry bookshop in Tralee into hotel apartments.

Planning permission is now sought to convert the now-vacant buildings into a 24-bed apartment hotel.

Caball’s Toymaster and Kerry Bookshop on Bridge Street in Tralee town centre both closed in the summer of 2019, after almost 100 years of trading as a family business.

The owner of the landmark buildings, John McElligott, is now seeking planning permission to convert them into a 24-bed apartment hotel.

This type of hotel offers apartment-style accommodation, as well as facilities typically provided by hotels.

The planning application also seeks to change the use of the existing buildings, which are all protected structures.

It’s proposed to have one retail unit on the ground floor, and to demolish areas to the rear of the buildings to allow for extension and renovation.

A design statement accompanying the planning application says the proposed apartments are designed to work within the quirky features of the existing buildings.

The developer proposes to restore the historic street façade of the buildings, ensuring their survival for future generations, while telling the story of the building in a contemporary accommodation space in the heart of Tralee.

The planning application is in the pre-validation stage, and once it is deemed valid, Kerry County Council will begin assessing it.