Plans for Christmas in Tralee unveiled

Plans for this year’s Christmas in Tralee festival have been unveiled.

Tralee Chamber, in partnership with Kerry County Council, have announced the programme of events.

It’ll begin with Santa Claus The Show in Tralee Town Square on December 2nd.

There’ll also be Christmas Markets in the Island of Geese on December 8th, 9th and 10th.

Other events taking place include musical performances, elf trails and a New Year’s Eve street party and fireworks display.

The full programme of events is available on tralee.ie.