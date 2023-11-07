Advertisement
News

Plans for Christmas in Tralee unveiled

Nov 7, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Plans for Christmas in Tralee unveiled
Christmas light Tralee Co Kerry Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Plans for this year’s Christmas in Tralee festival have been unveiled.

Tralee Chamber, in partnership with Kerry County Council, have announced the programme of events.

It’ll begin with Santa Claus The Show in Tralee Town Square on December 2nd.

There’ll also be Christmas Markets in the Island of Geese on December 8th, 9th and 10th.

Other events taking place include musical performances, elf trails and a New Year’s Eve street party and fireworks display.

The full programme of events is available on tralee.ie.

