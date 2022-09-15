Plans for almost 30 apartments on the Island of Geese site unveiled

Plans for almost 30 apartments on the Island of Geese site in Tralee have been unveiled.

Kerry County Council has published its plans for the housing development at Matt Talbot Road.

The council is planning to build a 27-unit housing development on the Matt Talbot Road, which incorporates part of the Island of Geese site.

Advertisement

This development will consist of 22 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments, as well as a new landscaped plaza and the resurfacing of Racket Lane.

It’ll also include a seating area, bin storage, bike storage, water tank storage, parking and all associated site works.

The plans for this proposed development can be viewed or purchased; they’re available at Kerry County Council’s Tralee Municipal District Operations Department on Princes Street or online at kerrycoco.ie.

Advertisement

Submissions or observations can be made by members of the public; they must be submitted by 5pm on October 28th.

They must be marked Matt Talbot Road, Tralee Co Kerry and can be sent to Administration Office, Housing Capital Unit, Kerry County Council, Ashe Memorial Hall, Denny Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry or they can be emailed to [email protected]

Sketches from the proposed plans:

Advertisement