There are plans to build accommodation at the back of a pub in Cahersiveen.

Philip and Maureen O’Sullivan have applied to Kerry County Council for permission to construct an extension to the back of the Shebeen Bar on New Market Street in the town.

It includes five en-suite bedrooms, as well as a wheelchair access ramp and steps to the back.

The council is due to make a decision by November 10th this year.