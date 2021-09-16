Plans for 23 housing units on former Tralee monastery site appealed

Plans to develop housing on a former CBS monastery site in Tralee have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission to Nailun Limited for the development, but that’s now been appealed.

Nailun Limited plans to demolish the existing two storey former CBS monastery at The Green, Tralee; the building is not a protected structure. The proposed development includes nine two storey semi-detached and terraced houses, and 14 apartments in a four-storey block, with each having a balcony or terrace.

The 23 residential units would comprise one one-bed, 17 two-beds, and five three-beds, all to be accessed from the existing entrance from Castlecountess. A total of 19 submissions were made about the development to Kerry County Council, which subsequently granted planning permission.

One of those who appealed, Michael Horgan, has now appealed the grant of permission to An Bord Pleanála. The others who made submissions to the council, have until the 21st of September to make any appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

A decision should be made on the case by January 14th.