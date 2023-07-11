Advertisement
News

Planning sought to renovate derelict Celtic Tiger-era development on Valentia Island

Jul 11, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Planning sought to renovate derelict Celtic Tiger-era development on Valentia Island Planning sought to renovate derelict Celtic Tiger-era development on Valentia Island
Image: Google Maps
Share this article

 

Planning permission is sought to convert a derelict, Celtic Tiger-era development on Valentia Island into townhouse-style accommodation.

 

Advertisement

Skelligs Retreat Ltd is applying to change the use of the building from sailing school, café, and accommodation, to three townhouses to be used for residential accommodation.

 

The building at Donnybrook Lower, Tinnies, Valentia Island, was constructed on a 1.32-acre site in the mid-2000s but has been derelict since.

Advertisement

 

The applicant’s planning agents say the current structure presents a dilapidated and unsightly appearance, and detracts from the overall aesthetic appeal of the picturesque, surround landscape.

 

Advertisement

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the application by the end of August.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus