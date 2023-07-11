Planning sought to renovate derelict Celtic Tiger-era development on Valentia Island

Planning permission is sought to convert a derelict, Celtic Tiger-era development on Valentia Island into townhouse-style accommodation.

Skelligs Retreat Ltd is applying to change the use of the building from sailing school, café, and accommodation, to three townhouses to be used for residential accommodation.

The building at Donnybrook Lower, Tinnies, Valentia Island, was constructed on a 1.32-acre site in the mid-2000s but has been derelict since.

The applicant’s planning agents say the current structure presents a dilapidated and unsightly appearance, and detracts from the overall aesthetic appeal of the picturesque, surround landscape.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the application by the end of August.