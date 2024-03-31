Planning sought for seven new houses in Tralee

Planning is sought for seven new houses in Tralee.

HRP Construction Ltd is applying to build the houses on an undeveloped piece of land west of the Fort Field estate in Killerisk.

The company plans to build two, three-bed units, and five two-bed units, with 12 car parking spaces.

Advertisement

In its planning application, HRP says it intends to comply with social housing obligations by transferring one for social and affordable housing.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by the 2nd May.