Planning sought for major redevelopment of South Kerry distillery

Planning permission is being sought for a major redevelopment of a distillery in South Kerry.

Skellig Distillers Ltd had previously been granted permission to redevelop a section of a former factory in Cahersiveen. In 2018, the council granted permission to Skellig Distillers Ltd. to change the use of the former Wilson's sock factory in Garranearagh, Valentia Road, Cahersiveen to a craft distillery and visitor centre.

Now, the company is seeking ten-year permission to develop Skellig Six 18 spirit stores, consisting of additional work to the previous permission.

The proposal comprises six 440 square metre houses for whiskey storage, demonstration labs, bottling facility, water tanks, cooling towers, a fire pit and refurbished vehicle access.

Skellig Distillers Ltd. also plans to demolish three industrial concrete and steel buildings.

Its submission to Kerry County Council includes engineering, fire, transport and screening assessments. The local authority will decide on the application by January 19th.