Planning sought for grid connection route and substation compound in North Kerry

There are plans for a new grid connection route and substation compound in North Kerry.

Gaofar Limited intend to apply for permission for the grid, connecting the Ballylongford wind farm - (at Aghanagran Middle, Aghanagran Lower, Ballyline West, Tullahennell South, Ballylongford) - to the proposed 38kv substation at Tullamore, Listowel.

The proposed grid route will include the installation of 7.3km of underground electric cables across the wind farm, public roads and private property.

The new route is altered from a previously granted 12.1km grid connection route.

A proposed new substation compound at Ballylongford windfarm, including a control building, electrical plant, access track and ancillary works, also forms part of the plans.