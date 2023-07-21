Advertisement
News

Planning sought for grid connection route and substation compound in North Kerry

Jul 21, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Planning sought for grid connection route and substation compound in North Kerry Planning sought for grid connection route and substation compound in North Kerry
Share this article

There are plans for a new grid connection route and substation compound in North Kerry.

Gaofar Limited intend to apply for permission for the grid, connecting the Ballylongford wind farm - (at Aghanagran Middle, Aghanagran Lower, Ballyline West, Tullahennell South, Ballylongford) - to the proposed 38kv substation at Tullamore, Listowel.

The proposed grid route will include the installation of 7.3km of underground electric cables across the wind farm, public roads and private property.

Advertisement

The new route is altered from a previously granted 12.1km grid connection route.

A proposed new substation compound at Ballylongford windfarm, including a control building, electrical plant, access track and ancillary works, also forms part of the plans.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus