Planning refused for Killarney apartments due to potential impact on bats

An Bórd Pleanála has refused planning permission for an apartment block in Killarney due to the potential impacts to bats.

Ross Building and Maintenance Solutions Ltd had applied for permission to construct the apartment block at Port Road, Inch/Coollegrean.

Kerry County Council originally granted permission for the development, but this has now been overruled on appeal.

The three-storey apartment block was to include ten apartments, served by car and bicycle parking.

The decision to grant permission for the development was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála by Portal Asset Holdings Ltd.

In its assessment, An Bórd Pleanála’s Inspector noted the site is near the Special Area of Conservation which includes Killarney National Park, Macgillycuddy’s Reeks, and Caragh River Catchment.

The Inspector also noted its proximity to the Killarney National Park Special Protection Area (SAP), and the Deenagh River.

The Inspector wrote that there’s an absence of any bat survey, and lack of real clarity on the retention of the adjacent, mature trees and hedgerows in the planning application.

The Board agreed with the Inspector, and refused permission for the development.

It wrote that the proposed development may result in increased artificial lighting, which may impact on Lesser Horseshoe Bats that commute along routes to the west of the Port Road.

The Board also said the development has not had adequate consideration for the retention of the adjacent mature trees and hedgerows which may support foraging bats.

The Board wrote elements of the development may not have been in accordance with requirements including ceiling height, internal storage area, and bicycle parking.

Because of the environmental reasons for refusal, the Board writes it did not explore these potential failings.

It concluded the development would constitute a substandard form of development which would seriously injure the visual and residential amenities of the area.