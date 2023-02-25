Advertisement
Planning permission granted for six new houses in Killarney

Feb 25, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrynews
Planning permission has been granted for six new houses to be built in Killarney.

 

Donie O’Sullivan applied for planning permission to build the houses on a 0.26 hectare site at Bellview Woods, Ballydowney.

The planning application also includes the demolition of the existing shed and stable building, as well as footpaths and green areas for the new houses.

 

The applicant also had to submit further information to Kerry County Council, including a Bat Impact Assessment Report.

 

Permission has been granted subject to 25 conditions.

