Planning permission granted for North Kerry solar farm

Planning permission has been granted for a solar farm on a 346-acre site in North Kerry.

Kerry County Council has given Harmony Solar Limited the go ahead for the development near Ballylongford.

Harmony Solar Limited plans to develop this solar farm on a 146-hectare or 346-acre site, comprising three land parcels, near Ballylongford in North Kerry.

The west parcel is 58 hectares and located in the townlands of Ballymacasy and Ballyline.

The central parcel is 54 hectares and in Coolnagraigue, and the 34-hectare east parcel is located in Lenamore and Dromalivaun.

The development would include over 794-thousand square metres (794,430 sq meters) of solar photovoltaic panels on ground mounted steel frames.

Kerry County Council granted a ten-year planning permission, and 40-year operation for the solar farm, subject to 17 conditions.

Harmony Solar Limited also plans to develop an electrical substation on the east parcel, which would link into the national grid; it’s due to lodge a strategic infrastructure development planning application with An Bord Pleanála for this.