Advertisement
News

Planning permission granted for North Kerry solar farm

Oct 5, 2023 13:25 By radiokerrynews
Planning permission granted for North Kerry solar farm
Share this article

Planning permission has been granted for a solar farm on a 346-acre site in North Kerry.

Kerry County Council has given Harmony Solar Limited the go ahead for the development near Ballylongford.

Harmony Solar Limited plans to develop this solar farm on a 146-hectare or 346-acre site, comprising three land parcels, near Ballylongford in North Kerry.

Advertisement

The west parcel is 58 hectares and located in the townlands of Ballymacasy and Ballyline.

The central parcel is 54 hectares and in Coolnagraigue, and the 34-hectare east parcel is located in Lenamore and Dromalivaun.

The development would include over 794-thousand square metres (794,430 sq meters) of solar photovoltaic panels on ground mounted steel frames.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council granted a ten-year planning permission, and 40-year operation for the solar farm, subject to 17 conditions.

Harmony Solar Limited also plans to develop an electrical substation on the east parcel, which would link into the national grid; it’s due to lodge a strategic infrastructure development planning application with An Bord Pleanála for this.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Transport body predicts deaths and serious injuries unless Kerry road is upgraded
Advertisement
Kerry County Council praised for high inspection rates in privately-owned rents used for social housing
Tralee Meals on Wheels looking for Christmas Day dinner volunteers
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee confirmed as European host of 2024 Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference
Transport body predicts deaths and serious injuries unless Kerry road is upgraded
Tralee Meals on Wheels looking for Christmas Day dinner volunteers
Rise in complaints about gardaí in Kerry last year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus