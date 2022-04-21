Planning permission granted for 67 new homes in Castleisland

Planning permission has been granted for 67 new homes in Castleisland.

LSG Property Development Ltd had previously been granted permission for the development by Kerry County Council, but that decision was appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

The bord has upheld the council’s decision and granted permission for the development at Cahereen West, Killarney road, Castleisland subject to twenty revised conditions.

Advertisement

This project will involve the demolition of a former funeral home and 59 houses along with eight one-bedroom apartments will be constructed on the site.

It’ll also include 133 car parking spaces, bicycle parking and a pedestrian walkway.