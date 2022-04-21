Advertisement
News

Planning permission granted for 67 new homes in Castleisland

Apr 21, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Planning permission granted for 67 new homes in Castleisland Planning permission granted for 67 new homes in Castleisland
Share this article

Planning permission has been granted for 67 new homes in Castleisland.

LSG Property Development Ltd had previously been granted permission for the development by Kerry County Council, but that decision was appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

The bord has upheld the council’s decision and granted permission for the development at Cahereen West, Killarney road, Castleisland subject to twenty revised conditions.

Advertisement

This project will involve the demolition of a former funeral home and 59 houses along with eight one-bedroom apartments will be constructed on the site.

It’ll also include 133 car parking spaces, bicycle parking and a pedestrian walkway.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus