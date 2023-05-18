Advertisement
Planning permission granted for 25 houses in Tralee

May 18, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Planning permission has been granted, subject to conditions, for a 25-house development in Tralee.

Tello Developments (Ballyard) Ltd applied for permission to construct the houses in Ballyard, on lands between the Tralee Bay and Wetlands Eco and Activity Centre, and Lover’s Lane.

The proposed houses include 20 two-storey units with four beds, and the other five houses are to be three-storeys with five beds.

The plans also includes 56 car parking spaces, shared open spaces, and provision of emergency access from Lover’s Lane.

The planning permission is subject to 18 conditions.

 

