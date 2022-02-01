Advertisement
Planning minister says St Finan’s Hospital in Killarney should be converted for housing

Feb 1, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Planning minister says St Finan's Hospital in Killarney should be converted for housing
Minister of state with responsibility for planning Peter Burke has said clarity is needed around rural planning.

The Minister is in Kerry today meeting with local housing and rural planning groups.

Minister Burke said around 85% of rural planning applications are granted normally but rural planning guidelines need to be produced as soon as possible.

Minister Burke said he would like to see the development of St Finan’s Hospital in Killarney for housing.

The Fine Gael TD for Longford Westmeath said Kerry County Council has to increase its housing supply by 141% over the next 5 years and properties like the former psychiatric hospital should be repurposed.

