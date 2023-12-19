Advertisement
Planning granted to extend Dingle childcare centre

Dec 19, 2023 17:42 By radiokerrynews
Planning granted to extend Dingle childcare centre
A Dingle childcare facility has been given the green light for an extension.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission to Áiseanna na hÓige Teo to develop new classrooms on the ground and first floors at its building in Ard na Gréine, Dingle.

Áiseanna na hÓige is a family support centre and early years facility, with a range of services through Irish and English.

It provides a Tusla-registered afterschool programme for primary school children, and assists families thoughts its Tulsa supported, family support worker.

The Ard na Gréine centre also houses a naíonra and Montessori, as well as childcare services for preschool children.

