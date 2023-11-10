Planning granted for two major housing developments in Tralee and Killarney

Planning permission has been granted for two major housing developments in Kerry.

Kerry County Council has given the green light for a 147-unit development in Tralee, and a 249-unit development in Killarney.

Tulfarris CG Ltd applied for permission to build 147 residential units at Cloonmore in Tralee, on the other side of the roundabout beside Austin Stack Park.

The development includes a three-storey apartment building with 15 apartments, and a five-storey apartment building of 66 apartments – all of these are one or two-bed apartments.

There will also be eight triplex apartment buildings three-storeys high, and each of these will contain six apartments each.

The company also plans to build 18 townhouses, and to demolish the existing two houses and guesthouse currently on site.

Permission was granted subject to 32 conditions, and a number of residential units will be handed over to Kerry County Council for social housing.

Meanwhile, the council also granted permission for a 249-unit development on the Upper Park Road in Killarney.

This includes two five-bed houses, six four-bed houses, 117 three-bed units, 18 two-beds houses, as well as 68 two-bed apartments, and 38 one-bed apartments.

All of these units are to be contained in two-storey buildings, with a mix of terrace and semi-detached buildings.

The development also includes a new, two-storey creche, a new two-way cyclepath and footpath and 510 car parking spaces, with 352 bike spaces.

Permission was granted for the Killarney development subject to 40 conditions.