Planning granted for new laboratory building at Bon Secours in Tralee

Oct 26, 2023 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Planning granted for new laboratory building at Bon Secours in Tralee
Kerry County Council has given the go-ahead for a new extension at the Bon Secours hospital in Tralee.

The development consists of a laboratory extension for the Pathology Department at the hospital.

The 131-bed hospital currently caters for over 50,000 patients annually at its campus in Tralee.

The hospital says the existing pathology laboratory is located within a multi-functional lab building, and the pathology department’s spatial requirements have exceeded the availability within the current lab building.

The proposed, one-storey extension is located at the Strand Street entrance to the hospital.

It will deliver a new histopathology building, where tissue is examined and diagnosed, including a cut-up room, processor room, lab, slide storage, and offices.

The new building will be connected to the existing lab building, which will be refurbished with a new entrance and waiting area.

The hospital will also revise the layout of the car park, taking this expansion into account.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the development subject to five conditions.

It’s the second development to be granted planning permission at the hospital in the last 12 months, after planning was granted for a new two-storey surgical day ward last December.

