Planning granted for marine education building at Dingle Oceanworld

Mar 30, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Planning permission has been granted for a marine education and research centre at Dingle Oceanworld.

Mara Beo Teo applied for permission to construct the educational centre at the back of the existing Dingle Oceanworld building in the town.

The 354 square-metre development will encompass an existing animal quarantine building, and will include four classrooms and two labs.

The planning application says An Bord Iascaigh Mhara intends to use the facility specifically for lobster research, and its opening hours will mirror those of Dingle Oceanworld.

Kerry County Council granted permission subject to seven conditions.

 

