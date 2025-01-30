Advertisement
Planning granted for Killorglin's first Lidl store

Jan 30, 2025 13:36 By radiokerrynews
Planning granted for Killorglin's first Lidl store
An Bord Pleanála has granted planning for Killorglin's first Lidl store.

The news comes almost three years after planning was first lodged with Kerry County Council for the store to be built on the Iveragh Road.

Although planning permission was granted in February 2023, the decision was brought to An Bord Pleanála by appellents Anthon Schultes and Gene Aherne.

Several concerns were outlined in the appeal, including the potential distraction from the existing town centre services.

Another point of concern was the danger that a new store entrance onto a national route could pose.

In granting planning, An Bord Pleanála concluded that the proposed store would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety.

It was also deemed that the proposed development would not be detrimental to the character and amenities of the area.

The development consists of 2200 sq metres of gross floor space, and will include a retail sales area with an off-licence, a bakery and 131 parking spaces.

The €6 million investment will create 30 new jobs in the store itself, as well as up to 100 more during construction.

