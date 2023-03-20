Advertisement
Planning for new Lidl in Killorglin appealed to An Bórd Pleanála

Mar 20, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrynews
Planning for new Lidl in Killorglin appealed to An Bórd Pleanála
A planning application by Lidl for a new store in Killorglin has been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála.

Lidl Ireland applied for permission to build a new shop on Iveragh Road, Laharn on the outskirts of the town.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the new shop subject to 13 conditions.

This has now been appealed by Gene Aherne and Anthon Schultes, who both made submissions on the original application outlining traffic concerns and potential impact on the town centre businesses.

An Bórd Pleanála says it will make a decision on the appeal by July 6th.

