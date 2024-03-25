Advertisement
Planning granted for fewer than 500 dwellings in Corca Dhuibhne MD over 5 year period

Mar 25, 2024
Planning was granted for fewer than 500 dwellings in the Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District over a 5 year period.

That’s according to figures provided, in response to question from Fine Gael councillor, Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

It shows that between January 1st 2019 and November 30th 2023, 151 applications for single units in the area were approved.

A number of multiple applications were sought – these are applications with more than one unit.

17 applications, consisting of 322 units in total, were approved by the council over the period.

