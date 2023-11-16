Advertisement
Planning granted for changes to breathe new life into derelict North Kerry garda station

Nov 16, 2023 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Planning granted for changes to breathe new life into derelict North Kerry garda station
Former Moyvane Garda station
Kerry County Council has given the go-ahead for changes that will breathe new life into a derelict former garda station.

Fáilte Isteach Gach Duine applied for planning permission to change the use of the former Moyvane garda station into a communal, social, and activity centre.

It will include a tea room, library, community working space, and communal gardens, while the company will also make alterations to the building and its exterior.

The former garda station on the Listowel Road has lain idle since it closed in 2012.

Kerry County Council granted permission for change of use of the building and the alterations, subject to three conditions.

