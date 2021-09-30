Planning approved for 131-seat Killarney outdoor dining area

Councillors have approved planning for a covered outdoor dining area with over 130 seats in Killarney.

It’s to be developed at Kenmare Place, adjacent to the jarvey stand and cinema, and will result in the closure of the slip road outside the International and Ross hotels.

The facility, which will cost over €600,000, is being funded by Fáilte Ireland and is expected to open next spring.

This outdoor dining area at Kenmare Place, Killarney will be 620sqm, of that 210sqm will be covered - the majority by a pergola with retractable roof, along with a number of umbrellas.

There’ll be 131 seats, with a boundary wall with glass screening fronting onto the road.

The development will mean the closure of the slip road currently at Kenmare Place, which will result in the loss of eight parking spaces, as well as a bus set down and a loading bay.

Bus set down and loading bays will be developed on nearby East Avenue, as well as two 15-minute parking bays in front of the Handy Stores, next to where the outdoor dining area will begin.

The plans came before Killarney councillors, where concerns were raised about buses being not able to stop outside the International and Ross hotels to allow guests on and off.

Another issue raised was that a large amount of money is being spent on a single dining area instead of a number around the town which could benefit more businesses.

This development at Kenmare Place is to cost €604,505 and is being funded by Fáilte Ireland.

Councillors, however, voted in favour of the development, which Kerry County Council hopes to start work on by the end of the year, with the hope of having it operational by March or April.