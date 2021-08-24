Advertisement
Planning application for proposed LNG terminal to be submitted

Aug 24, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Planning application for proposed LNG terminal to be submitted
A planning application for a proposed LNG terminal in North Kerry is to be submitted shortly.

Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, has erected a site notice at its 600-acre landbank located between Ballylongford and Tarbert.

In June, An Bord Pleanála gave Shannon LNG permission to apply for planning as a strategic infrastructure project. Keating & Associates, a corporate communications consultancy, says a site notice has been erected at the North Kerry site.

They say New Fortress Energy, through Shannon LNG Ltd, now intends to lodge a planning application within the relevant period for the first phase of development. The developers had been in pre-application consultation with An Bord Pleanála since 2019 and in June 2021 the planning authority determined that the proposed development was within the scope of the Planning & Development (Strategic Infrastructure) Act 2006.

Consequently, the planning application for the development will be made directly to An Bord Pleanála. The proposed development comprises a power plant and terminal, which will import liquified natural gas.

In May of this year, the Cabinet approved a policy statement, confirming a moratorium on the development of LNG import terminals, pending the completion of review of energy security supply. Keating & Associates now says Shannon LNG Limited intend to apply for planning permission shortly.

