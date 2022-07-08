Advertisement
Planning appeal lodged against waste facility in East Kerry

Jul 8, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrynews
Planning appeal lodged against waste facility in East Kerry
An appeal has been lodged to An Bord Pleanála against the construction of a waste facility in East Kerry.

Local resident Mary Fleming is appealing the proposed development which is to be located on the road from Gneeveguilla (Gn-EV-guilla) to Killarney.

Mary Fleming says the development is planned at an accident blackspot and the dangerous junction has been highlight to the council without any action being taken.

She says it’ll be more dangerous if there’s an increase in traffic congestion.

Kerry County Council approved permission for the construction of a waste facility in May.

A decision on the appeal is due by the end of October.

