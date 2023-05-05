Planned ESB Networks outages for West Kerry due to upgrade works

ESB Networks will carry out upgrades works in the Dingle area, starting next week.

The planned works will take five days to complete and are due to take place between Monday May 8th and Friday the 12th.

The company says the works will include planned outages, which will impact parts of the Dingle Peninsula and the surrounding areas.

Advertisement

ESB networks says the planned outages relate to a significant programme of refurbishment works; that will provide capacity increases on the network, both in Dingle Town and the surrounding areas.

The company says the planned outages are carried out for public safety reasons and to facilitate the upgrade works.

They advise affected customers have been notified via post; with the following outages planned to facilitate the works:

Advertisement

On Monday the 8th of May – parts of North Graigue to Ballyferriter Village including Dún An Óir/Fearran.

On Tuesday parts of Dingle Town. On Wednesday, Parts of Dingle Town including Ballinaboola.

On Thursday outages are planned for parts of Gallarus, Ballynana and Caherdargan.

Advertisement

While customers in parts of South Graigue to Ferriter’s Quarter, including The Blasket Centre, will be affected on Friday.

ESB Networks apologises for any inconvenience caused.

According to ESB Networks the majority of the network refurbishment work will be completed before the end of this month; with smaller-scale works required during the summer period, ahead of a final completion timeline of September.