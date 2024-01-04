Advertisement
News

Petrol cars the most popular new vehicles registered in Kerry

Jan 4, 2024 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Petrol cars the most popular new vehicles registered in Kerry
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

Petrol cars were the most popular type of new vehicle being registered in Kerry last year.

That’s according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry – the SIMI.

 

Advertisement

Newly released figures show a total of 2,430 new cars were registered in Kerry during 2023, up 6% on 2022.

Almost a third of new cars in Kerry last year were petrol, 774 (31.85%), and over a quarter were diesel at 673 (27.7%).

There were 438 petrol electric hybrids registered in the county last year, accounting for less than one in five of all new cars in Kerry.

Advertisement

There were also 308 electric cars (12.67%), 158 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids, 78 diesel electric hybrid cars, and one diesel/plug-in electric hybrid registered in Kerry during 2023.

January and July were the busiest for new car registrations in Kerry, due to the new car registration periods for 231s and 232s.

There were no new cars registered in Kerry during December; this was also the case in several other counties.

Advertisement

There were 749 light commercial vehicles registered in Kerry last year, including two in December, while 69 heavy goods vehicles were registered during the year; none in December.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Labour councillor agrees that merger with Social Democrats is possible
Advertisement
Potential Kerry local elections candidates want to run for Ireland’s new political party
Priest pays tribute to man found dead in North Kerry home
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Dominant In 2024 Opener
Darts Final Postmatch Interviews
Potential Kerry local elections candidates want to run for Ireland’s new political party
Kerry TD has written to Judicial Council about conviction of circuit court judge
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus