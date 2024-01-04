Petrol cars the most popular new vehicles registered in Kerry

Petrol cars were the most popular type of new vehicle being registered in Kerry last year.

That’s according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry – the SIMI.

Advertisement

Newly released figures show a total of 2,430 new cars were registered in Kerry during 2023, up 6% on 2022.

Almost a third of new cars in Kerry last year were petrol, 774 (31.85%), and over a quarter were diesel at 673 (27.7%).

There were 438 petrol electric hybrids registered in the county last year, accounting for less than one in five of all new cars in Kerry.

Advertisement

There were also 308 electric cars (12.67%), 158 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids, 78 diesel electric hybrid cars, and one diesel/plug-in electric hybrid registered in Kerry during 2023.

January and July were the busiest for new car registrations in Kerry, due to the new car registration periods for 231s and 232s.

There were no new cars registered in Kerry during December; this was also the case in several other counties.

Advertisement

There were 749 light commercial vehicles registered in Kerry last year, including two in December, while 69 heavy goods vehicles were registered during the year; none in December.