Petition to set up art gallery in prominent Tralee building garners over 600 signatures

A petition in favour of setting up an art gallery in the Kerry Protestant Hall in Tralee has garnered over 600 signatures.

That’s according to Independent councillor Sam Locke.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, Cllr Locke called on the council to assist a new committee in setting up an art gallery in the town.

Cllr Locke handed over information about the potential project to MD management at the meeting, and proposed that the council are involved in and actively support the establishment of the gallery.

Municipal District manager Niamh O’Sullivan said she is willing to look at the project, but it will require assessments from the Arts Office and council engineers, and an assessment of costs.