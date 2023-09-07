Advertisement
News

Petition to set up art gallery in prominent Tralee building garners over 600 signatures

Sep 7, 2023 17:21 By radiokerrynews
Petition to set up art gallery in prominent Tralee building garners over 600 signatures
Share this article

A petition in favour of setting up an art gallery in the Kerry Protestant Hall in Tralee has garnered over 600 signatures.

That’s according to Independent councillor Sam Locke.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, Cllr Locke called on the council to assist a new committee in setting up an art gallery in the town.

Advertisement

Cllr Locke handed over information about the potential project to MD management at the meeting, and proposed that the council are involved in and actively support the establishment of the gallery.

Municipal District manager Niamh O’Sullivan said she is willing to look at the project, but it will require assessments from the Arts Office and council engineers, and an assessment of costs.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

NPWS warns of dangers posed by fires during current hot spell of weather
Advertisement
Public warned that only certain Kerry beaches will have lifeguards this weekend
Kerry farmer says delay to payments isn’t fair or right
Advertisement

Recommended

Kennys Ireland Take On France In Paris
Demarai Gray Sold To Saudi Arabia
Lowry Best Of The Irish At K Club
6 Irish Rowers Book Their Place In Olympics
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus