Peter McVerry Trust responds to reports of antisocial behaviour in Firies

An approved housing body which has apartments in Firies village has responded to complaints of anti-social behaviour in the area.

In response to questions from Radio Kerry, a spokesperson for the Peter McVerry Trust said the organisation is working with residents, the local community and Gardaí in Firies in relation to recent antisocial behaviour.

In recent weeks there have been a number of reports of attempted break ins to cars and property in Firies.

Responding to complaints about anti-social behaviour allegedly connected to some residents of the Peter McVerry Trust accommodation units in the village, the organisation told Radio Kerry that its housing supports team is following the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) procedure for handling antisocial behaviour and is actively engaging with the tenant to resolve the issue.

The trust also outlined that tenants are nominated by local authorities from the local housing waiting list and the majority of tenancies are successful and that they would like to acknowledge and thank the local community in Firies for their ongoing support.