Advertisement
News

Peter McVerry Trust responds to reports of antisocial behaviour in Firies

Nov 23, 2023 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Peter McVerry Trust responds to reports of antisocial behaviour in Firies
Share this article

An approved housing body which has apartments in Firies village has responded to complaints of anti-social behaviour in the area.

In response to  questions from Radio Kerry, a spokesperson for the Peter McVerry Trust said the organisation is working with residents, the local community and Gardaí in Firies in relation to recent antisocial behaviour.

In recent weeks there have been a number of reports of attempted break ins to cars and property in Firies.

Advertisement

Responding to complaints about anti-social behaviour allegedly  connected to some residents of  the Peter McVerry Trust accommodation units in the village, the organisation told Radio Kerry that its housing supports team is following the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) procedure for handling antisocial behaviour and is actively engaging with the tenant to resolve the issue.

The trust also outlined that tenants are nominated by local authorities from the local housing waiting list and the majority of tenancies are successful and that they would like to acknowledge and thank the local community in Firies for  their ongoing support.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry hotel employee of the year announced
Advertisement
Taoiseach says it’s important to listen to Killarney residents’ concerns around asylum seekers
Wireless communication expert says no technical reasons for mobile blackspots in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry hotel employee of the year announced
People encouraged to donate blood in Ballybunion today
Shannon Airport win Asia Matters Business Award and nominated for KPMG Property Industry Excellence Award
Meals on Wheels to open Tralee café to support activities and Christmas Day dinner
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus