Person interviewed by Gardaí in connection with criminal damage graffiti at Kenmare Church

Feb 15, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry understands that Gardaí in Kenmare have interviewed an individual in connection with the criminal damage incident at Holy Cross Church Kenmare on Sunday.

Gardai were called after graffiti appeared on the front wall of the church depicting a satanic pentagram and some writing.

It's thought the graffiti was sprayed on the wall sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The graffiti has since been cleared from the wall of the church.

