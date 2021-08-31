Permission refused to complete south Kerry residential development

Kerry County Council has refused planning permission for the retention and completion of houses in a south Kerry development.

The unfinished estate is located in Sneem.

Dolent Properties LP had applied to the council to retain and complete six residential units that form part of the 42-unit development at Ard an Oir, Drimnabeg, Sneem.

The six units were not fully constructed when planning permission for the development on the Ring of Kerry expired.

The application also sought retention permission of a facility to store and control the amount and flow of surface water and all necessary site works to complete the Ard an Oir development.

Kerry County Council planners weren’t satisfied with the developer’s proposal in relation to dealing with surface water both on and off site and pointed to the absence of a flood risk assessment.

Based on a report from the council’s flooding and coastal unit and time limitations to seek clarification permission was refused based on the information submitted.

The council advised developers to liaise with local authority engineers prior to the submission of any future application on site.