Advertisement
News

Permission refused to complete south Kerry residential development

Aug 31, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Permission refused to complete south Kerry residential development Permission refused to complete south Kerry residential development
Share this article

Kerry County Council has refused planning permission for the retention and completion of houses in a south Kerry development.

The unfinished estate is located in Sneem.

Dolent Properties LP had applied to the council to retain and complete six residential units that form part of the 42-unit development at Ard an Oir, Drimnabeg, Sneem.

Advertisement

The six units were not fully constructed when planning permission for the development on the Ring of Kerry expired.

The application also sought retention permission of a facility to store and control the amount and flow of surface water and all necessary site works to complete the Ard an Oir development.

Kerry County Council planners weren’t satisfied with the developer’s proposal in relation to dealing with surface water both on and off site and pointed to the absence of a flood risk assessment.

Advertisement

Based on a report from the council’s flooding and coastal unit and time limitations to seek clarification permission was refused based on the information submitted.

The council advised developers to liaise with local authority engineers prior to the submission of any future application on site.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus