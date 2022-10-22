Permission granted for anaerobic digestion facility in North Kerry

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of an anaerobic digestion facility in North Kerry.

Kerry County Council granted permission to Sandford Energy Ltd for a biogas production plant on land owned by the company in Causeway, subject to 26 conditions.

Anaerobic digestion is the conversion of feedstock into biogas and digestate, and the applicants say this facility will provide a source of renewable energy and supply for the national grid.

The proposed development consists of a biogas production plant, comprising two digestion tanks, a pre-mix tank and digestate tank, a substrate storage area, and slurry storage tank with associated pumps.

Permission was also sought to construct a building containing a Combined Heat and Power unit and controls for a digestion facility and machinery storage.

This also includes a concrete, underground, covered soiled water tank with wheel wash, weighbridge and biogas fare unit.

The applicant also proposes to construct a water attenuation tank for storm/rain water on site, complete with an oil interceptor/separator, silt traps, a tree lined boundary fence and all associated works.

The development at Dromkeen West is located 8km from the River Brick, part of the Lower Shannon Special Area of Conservation, which is a Natura 2000 site.

Kerry Ecological Services said in its report of the proposed development that there is no potential for surface water run-off of sediment or polluting material entering the SAC.

The feedstock for the anaerobic digestion plant will be crops and slurry, taken from the adjacent farms owned by Maurice, Timothy and Kevin Leahy.

The digestate will then be spread back onto the farmland as organic fertilizer.

A submission was made on the application by Wym O’Connell, in which he said he wished to object on environmental and public health and safety grounds.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the development, subject to 26 conditions.