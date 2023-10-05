Per capita cost of settled compensation claims by Kerry County Council drops by almost 30%

The per capita cost of compensation claims settled by Kerry County Council dropped by almost 30% in a year.

The figures were released in the National Oversight and Audit Commission’s (NOAC) annual report.

They show it cost the equivalent of €10 (€10.16) for every person in Kerry for the council to settle such claims last year.

That’s down from over €14 (€14.43) in 2021.

Last year, Dublin City Council had the highest cost of settled claims per capita at €23 (€23.48), while Galway County Council had the lowest at under €2 (€1.96).