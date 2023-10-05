Advertisement
News

Per capita cost of settled compensation claims by Kerry County Council drops by almost 30%

Oct 5, 2023 12:20 By radiokerrynews
Per capita cost of settled compensation claims by Kerry County Council drops by almost 30%
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

The per capita cost of compensation claims settled by Kerry County Council dropped by almost 30% in a year.

The figures were released in the National Oversight and Audit Commission’s (NOAC) annual report.

They show it cost the equivalent of €10 (€10.16) for every person in Kerry for the council to settle such claims last year.

Advertisement

That’s down from over €14 (€14.43) in 2021.

Last year, Dublin City Council had the highest cost of settled claims per capita at €23 (€23.48), while Galway County Council had the lowest at under €2 (€1.96).

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Transport body predicts deaths and serious injuries unless Kerry road is upgraded
Advertisement
Kerry County Council praised for high inspection rates in privately-owned rents used for social housing
Tralee Meals on Wheels looking for Christmas Day dinner volunteers
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee confirmed as European host of 2024 Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference
Planning permission granted for North Kerry solar farm
Transport body predicts deaths and serious injuries unless Kerry road is upgraded
Tralee Meals on Wheels looking for Christmas Day dinner volunteers
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus