People's view sought on managing deer in Kerry and across the country

Dec 23, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Deer in Killarney National Park. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
People's view are being sought on managing deer in Kerry and across the country.

A new public consultation has been launched, the results of which will inform the next phase of the development of the Deer Management Strategy.

This group gathers views on the impact of increased deer numbers on a variety of issues such as forestry, biodiversity, road safety, animal health and welfare, and the welfare of the deer themselves.

This will impact deer in Kerry and Killarney National Park in particular, which is home to red and sika deer, although numbers of deer are increasing, and they can be found in the wider south and east Kerry area.

For further information on the Deer Management consultation, see the Radio Kerry website.

 

To take part in the consultation visit https://www.gov.ie/en/consultations/

Closing date for submissions is 5pm, February 10th 2023.

 

