Advertisement
News

People with underlying conditions or who are unwell urged to consider not taking part in Christmas swims

Dec 23, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
People with underlying conditions or who are unwell urged to consider not taking part in Christmas swims
Share this article

People with underlying conditions or those who are feeling unwell are being urged to consider not taking part in Christmas swims this year.

A number of such events will be taking place across the county on Christmas Day.

Divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia John Draper says organisers of the events will have informed them of the various events taking place.

Advertisement

Mr Draper says if anyone isn’t feeling up to it, they shouldn’t part-take in outdoor swims over the festive period:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Hopes Killarney can become capital of Christmas
Advertisement
Over €160,000 allocated to Kerry schools through STEM grants
One person seriously injured and road closed following collision between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland
Advertisement

Recommended

Man United beaten by West Ham
Over €160,000 allocated to Kerry schools through STEM grants
One person seriously injured and road closed following collision between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland
Hopes Killarney can become capital of Christmas
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus