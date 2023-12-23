People with underlying conditions or who are unwell urged to consider not taking part in Christmas swims

People with underlying conditions or those who are feeling unwell are being urged to consider not taking part in Christmas swims this year.

A number of such events will be taking place across the county on Christmas Day.

Divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia John Draper says organisers of the events will have informed them of the various events taking place.

Mr Draper says if anyone isn’t feeling up to it, they shouldn’t part-take in outdoor swims over the festive period: