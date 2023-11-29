Advertisement
News

People urged to take part in Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day

Nov 29, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
People urged to take part in Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day
Share this article

Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day takes place on December 8th.

Individuals, businesses and schools are being invited to take part in this year’s event which will raise funds for St Vincent de Paul Kerry.

Over the past nine years almost €165,000 has been raised, which assists people in need in the county in various ways, through food vouchers, hampers, with utility bills, education costs, clothing and more.

Advertisement

Quinlan’s Fish, which has shops and seafood bars are in Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin, Caherciveen and Cork, has come on board this year as our radio and online partner.

To register to take part, visit www.radiokerry.ie/jumperday

How to donate:

Advertisement

• Drop it in the SVP donation box at your local Quinlan’s Fish Shops and Seafood bars in Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin and Caherciveen.

• At any of SVP’s Vincent stores countywide – there are 11 in total

• Online at radiokerry.ie/jumperday – click on the donate button and follow the steps.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Labour’s spokesperson says Government must communicate better about asylum seekers and refugees
Advertisement
Design team appointed for permanent facilities for visitors to Great Blasket
11% increase in numbers on UHK waiting lists over past year
Advertisement

Recommended

Labour’s spokesperson says Government must communicate better about asylum seekers and refugees
Ronnie O'Sullivan through to second round of UK Championship
Tiger Woods says "it's the players who should shape the future of golf"
Irish winger cleared to play for Connacht against Leinster on Saturday.
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus