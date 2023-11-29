People urged to take part in Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day

Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day takes place on December 8th.

Individuals, businesses and schools are being invited to take part in this year’s event which will raise funds for St Vincent de Paul Kerry.

Over the past nine years almost €165,000 has been raised, which assists people in need in the county in various ways, through food vouchers, hampers, with utility bills, education costs, clothing and more.

Quinlan’s Fish, which has shops and seafood bars are in Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin, Caherciveen and Cork, has come on board this year as our radio and online partner.

To register to take part, visit www.radiokerry.ie/jumperday

How to donate:

• Drop it in the SVP donation box at your local Quinlan’s Fish Shops and Seafood bars in Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin and Caherciveen.

• At any of SVP’s Vincent stores countywide – there are 11 in total

• Online at radiokerry.ie/jumperday – click on the donate button and follow the steps.