People urged not bring dogs onto Kerry mountains or hills this Christmas

Mountaineering Ireland is urging people not bring dogs onto Kerry mountains or hills with them this Christmas and New Year.

This appeal comes as over 30 sheep were killed, while more were injured or remain missing, in County Tipperary, following a series of attacks by a stray dog last week.

Access and Conservation Officer with Mountaineering Ireland, Helen Lawless says the failure of a minority of owners to keep their dogs under control, means the pets aren’t welcome in most upland areas. She says attacks can happen quickly and many people don’t realise the suffering their dog can cause.