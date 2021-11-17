People interested in working remotely urged to take part in online event

People interested in working remotely are being urged to take part in an online event this weekend.

Grow Remote and Connected Hubs are hosting Ireland's first remote work hackathon.

It's for anyone with an idea for remote working, or who has a remote working problem that needs a solution.

The hackathon is a place to thrash out ideas, look for a team, create a prototype, validate a business idea, and receive feedback from experienced remote work experts.

People need to register in advance here.