People interested in the Sliabh Luachra style of music are being invited to attend a public meeting.

The aim of this meeting is to encourage people to join the Sliabh Luachra Music Trail, which celebrates, promotes and preserves this tradition.

Kerry County Council says great work is being done locally by people to ensure this style of music is promoted and is accessible.

This year there'll also be a call out for a panel of Sliabh Luachra musicians to deliver music workshops and masterclasses in schools across the three local authorities in Sliabh Luachra.

The meeting will take place on Monday (January 29th) in the River Island Hotel, Castleisland at 7pm.