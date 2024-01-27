Advertisement
News

People interested in Sliabh Luachra music invited to attend public meeting

Jan 27, 2024 16:10 By radiokerrynews
People interested in Sliabh Luachra music invited to attend public meeting
Share this article

People interested in the Sliabh Luachra style of music are being invited to attend a public meeting.

The aim of this meeting is to encourage people to join the Sliabh Luachra Music Trail, which celebrates, promotes and preserves this tradition.

Kerry County Council says great work is being done locally by people to ensure this style of music is promoted and is accessible.

Advertisement

This year there'll also be a call out for a panel of Sliabh Luachra musicians to deliver music workshops and masterclasses in schools across the three local authorities in Sliabh Luachra.

The meeting will take place on Monday (January 29th) in the River Island Hotel, Castleisland at 7pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council says fly-tipping along roads continues to be a problem
Advertisement
Kerry TD congratulates students on performance at national competition
PBP announce candidate to run in Ireland South constituency in European Elections
Advertisement

Recommended

Irish first as Thomas Dooley competes in Dual Moguls
Saturday afternoon KDL results
Sat afternoon local basketball results
Wins for Cork, Galway and Clare
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus